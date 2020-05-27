American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cara Therapeutics worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $779.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $566,002. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.