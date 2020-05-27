American International Group Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $579.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot R. Salvador bought 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.22. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,747 shares of company stock worth $647,282. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.