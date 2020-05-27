Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Amedisys worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amedisys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,937 shares of company stock worth $6,128,302. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

