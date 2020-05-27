Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,827 shares of company stock worth $4,017,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

