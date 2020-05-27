Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
