Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.