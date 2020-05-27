Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $4,518,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palomar stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $65.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.
In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $69,383,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,178,392 shares of company stock valued at $71,636,555. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
