Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $4,518,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $65.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $69,383,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,178,392 shares of company stock valued at $71,636,555. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

