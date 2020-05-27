Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $19,581,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

