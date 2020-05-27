Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $205,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of ARW opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

