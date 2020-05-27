Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered their price target on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

