Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,169 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $3,148,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in NCR by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NCR by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

