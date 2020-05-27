Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

AHH opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders purchased 185,000 shares of company stock worth $1,627,200 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

