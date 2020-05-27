Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.