Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 10,143 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Gladstone Investment worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

