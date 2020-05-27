Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $257,000 Investment in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $126,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

