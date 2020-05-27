Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $266,000 in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 806.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

CUK stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

