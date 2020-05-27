Aigen Investment Management LP Has $257,000 Stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

