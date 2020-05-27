Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Generac by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

