Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 29,337 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair cut Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

