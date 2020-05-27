Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 12,765 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.