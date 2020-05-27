Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOH. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,750 shares of company stock worth $165,217 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

