Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,830,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AAR by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 203,599 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $9,120,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $3,498,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

