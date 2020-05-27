Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 9,672 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanmi Financial news, CEO Bonita Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Ahn purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $187,695.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $180,019 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

