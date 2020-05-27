Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 4,177 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1,122.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.10. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.