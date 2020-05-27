Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 149.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.84%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

In related news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack J. Ross purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $738,825. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

