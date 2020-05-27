AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.40 ($0.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In other AA news, insider Simon Breakwell acquired 295,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £88,603.80 ($116,553.28).

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 24.87 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.82. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.97).

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

