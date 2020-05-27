8,238 Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter.

2U stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.56.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

