5,685 Shares in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

