4,398 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $606.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.