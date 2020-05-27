3,258 Shares in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320,248 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $35,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

