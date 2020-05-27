276,400 Shares in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 276,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Telenav as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNAV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telenav by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Telenav by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Telenav by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telenav by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Telenav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TNAV shares. TheStreet lowered Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

TNAV stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Telenav Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $229.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

