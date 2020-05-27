24,139 Shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.42%.

In related news, Director Sid Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Also, insider Justin J. Brenden acquired 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422 over the last ninety days. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

