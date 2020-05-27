17,481 Shares in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

CBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.