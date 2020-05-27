1,578 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $35,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $277,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $354,000.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSGS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.