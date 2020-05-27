15,148 Shares in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SI-Bone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SI-Bone by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth $75,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SI-Bone by 10.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

SIBN stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. SI-Bone Inc has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

SI-Bone Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

