1,485 Shares in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

