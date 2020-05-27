14,515 Shares in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ AKCA opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

