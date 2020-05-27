1,441 Shares in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several analysts have commented on ITIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

