11,249 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

