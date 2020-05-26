Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,876 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 531,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 84,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 64,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,398.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,816 shares of company stock worth $668,997. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

