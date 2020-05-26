Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

