Zacks: Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Alta Equipment Group’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alta Equipment Group an industry rank of 228 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 246,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $2,275,534.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

