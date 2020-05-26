XML Financial LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

