WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of WesBanco worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in WesBanco by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

