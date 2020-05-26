Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wendys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock worth $11,391,280 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

