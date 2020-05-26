Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

