United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 1,326.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

