Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $327.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.