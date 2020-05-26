Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 235,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 706.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.