TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,239. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

