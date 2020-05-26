Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,004,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89,381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

